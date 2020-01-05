Idaho’s Legislature convenes its annual session on Monday, and you can follow the news, watch the debates, track the bills and votes, and have your say. Here’s how, from how to follow the news and track the bills and votes, to how to watch the action live, to how to testify on a bill or reach your local legislator. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.