A1 TOP PHOTO Citizens guide to legislature

With the legislative session starting back up Jan. 6, there are a variety of ways residents can be involved, from attending an event or committee hearing to testifying in front on lawmakers to watching live-streams of House and Senate sessions online. In this Jan. 21, 2019, file photo, onlookers from three levels of the state Capitol rotunda watch as Gov. Brad Little issues a proclamation to declare the day as Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights Day.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho’s Legislature convenes its annual session on Monday, and you can follow the news, watch the debates, track the bills and votes, and have your say. Here’s how, from how to follow the news and track the bills and votes, to how to watch the action live, to how to testify on a bill or reach your local legislator. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

