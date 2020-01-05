With the legislative session starting back up Jan. 6, there are a variety of ways residents can be involved, from attending an event or committee hearing to testifying in front on lawmakers to watching live-streams of House and Senate sessions online. In this Jan. 21, 2019, file photo, onlookers from three levels of the state Capitol rotunda watch as Gov. Brad Little issues a proclamation to declare the day as Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights Day.