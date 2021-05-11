For the next three days, I will be off to a family wedding. However, Eye on Boise won't go dark; my colleague, Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, will be filling in for me while I'm gone. I've never asked someone to sub for me on this blog before, but I'm confident Ryan will do an excellent job. So when lawmakers convene tomorrow afternoon, I'll be on a plane to South Carolina.
This trip is something for which I purchased plane tickets month ago, as at the time, it certainly seemed a reasonable bet that the Idaho Legislature wouldn't still be in session. It's never been still in session before in mid-May like this. But many records have fallen in this unusual year.
In this very unusual year, I was really struck by the joy I felt when I hugged my (grown) daughter this past Sunday on Mother's Day, the first time I'd been able to do that in more than a year. Here's hoping that when I return to the state and pick back up from Ryan, the legislative session will be over and we'll all be headed that much more back to normal.