Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, told the Idaho Press Saturday she plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming session to remove hemp from the state’s list of Schedule 1 substances, which includes marijuana and heroin, thus decriminalizing it, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The move comes as the industrial hemp business grows nationwide, and there's increasing from Idaho farmers in raising the crop.
