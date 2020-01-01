Hemp fields, Oregon

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, told the Idaho Press Saturday she plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming session to remove hemp from the state’s list of Schedule 1 substances, which includes marijuana and heroin, thus decriminalizing it, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The move comes as the industrial hemp business grows nationwide, and there's increasing from Idaho farmers in raising the crop.

You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

