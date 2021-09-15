Thirteen Idaho GOP lawmakers, joined by Tyler Kelly from the Idaho GOP, gathered on the Statehouse steps at noon today to rally against vaccine mandates. The group said they wanted to reconvene the Legislature to pass legislation against vaccine mandates, but the Legislature currently is recessed at the call of the speaker. The 12 House members, who were joined by Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, then headed to the House chamber, where they’ve been joined by a couple more, including Reps. Codi Galloway, R-Boise; Doug Okunewicsz, R-Hayden; and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, who weren’t out on the steps.
“I’m going to sit in,” Gestrin said. “You can’t be engaged if you’re not part of the conversation.”
The 12 who gathered on the steps included Reps. Scott, Barbieri, Mendive, Wisniewski, Kingsley, Giddings, Moon, Nichols, Ferch, Christensen, Nate and Hanks.
A crowd of supporters carried signs with slogans including, "Imagine a vaxx so safe you have to be threatened to take it," "Where there is risk there must be choice," and "Stop the mandate."
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe covered the rally; here's a report from him:
A group of 13 Idaho Republican lawmakers rallied Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol to reconvene the Legislature and pass legislation barring vaccine mandates by the government and private businesses.
The legislators hoped to rally a quorum of the House but fell well short of the 36 necessary. They spoke to about 200 spectators.
The lawmakers, primarily from the House, were: Reps. Heather Scott, Vito Barbieri, Ron Mendive, Tony Wisniewski, Mike Kingsley, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Tammy Nichols, Greg Ferch, Chad Christensen, Ron Nate and Karey Hanks. Also present was Sen. Christy Zito and Tyler Kelly, director of external affairs for the Idaho Republican Party.
“We would encourage you to please contact those that are not here,” Nichols said. “We will wait for them; we will accept them with open arms.”
Barbieri said other lawmakers probably wish they could be at the rally and subsequent meeting, but House leadership has declined, as of yet, to reconvene the session.
“We can’t act formally without a quorum,” said Barbieri, who also mentioned that vaccine mandates represent “a clear and present threat to our liberty.”
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin also spoke, saying she was there to “support her friends in the Legislature.” McGeachin said, it’s not up to a business, the governor or president “what we do with our bodies. This is all about freedom and liberty.”