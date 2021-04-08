The House was scheduled to convene at 9:30 today, but Speaker Scott Bedke just announced there’s a delay due to technical difficulties. “Give us 15 minutes and then we’ll see what that brings,” he said. Meanwhile, the Senate is scheduled to convene at 10, but GOP senators also were planning to caucus at 9:30. Still unresolved until after closed-door caucuses: Whether the Senate will follow the House’s lead and vote on whether to override Gov. Brad Little’s first veto of the session, of HB 214, legislation regarding the powers of the state Tax Commission chairman.
This morning, JFAC began hearings on the new federal COVID-19 aid under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, but quickly ran out of time. The hearings will continue tomorrow. The House Ways & Means Committee met and introduced four new measures, the first being one from Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, to revive the local pre-emption portion of his age 21 tobacco bill that was killed in the House on Tuesday. The new version of the bill wouldn’t raise Idaho’s current legal age for smoking or vaping from 18, like the defeated one; but it would impose a pre-emption on any local regulation or taxes of vaping or tobacco beyond what the state already imposes. It was introduced on a party-line vote, with Democrats on the panel objecting. Ways & Means also introduced three measures from Speaker Scott Bedke calling for establishing interim committees to study uses of the ARPA funds.
One would be made up of the members of the House Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, to review the use of ARPA funds for broadband and sewer infrastructure projects. One would comprise the members of the House Resources & Conservation Committee and the Senate Resources & Environment Committee, to review use of ARPA funds for water infrastructure projects. The third would include both House and Senate members to review the use of ARPA funds for federal programs.