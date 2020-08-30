Swaths of inmates in another Idaho jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. As of Friday morning, 53 of Bingham County Jail’s 83 inmates have tested positive for the virus, according to the jail roster and a news release from the sheriff’s office. Those test results came in Thursday night, jail administrator Capt. Mark Cowley told the Post Register in a phone interview Friday. He said no test results on inmates are pending.
All inmates were tested Wednesday, Cowley said. That follows four inmates testing positive for the virus Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The release said: “We have moved all the negative-tested people to other pods.”
