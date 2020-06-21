Since June 13, state officials have confirmed 607 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 4,006 total cases of COVID-19, which included 135 new cases announced that day.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (no paywall on coronavirus stories), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. Meanwhile, additional data posted on the state's coronavirus.idaho.gov website shows that there were nine new infections among health care workers reported Saturday, for an increase of 45 in the week since June 13; in total, Idaho's seen 406 COVID-19 infections among health care workers.
Ada County reported 66 new cases on Saturday; Canyon County, 30. Idaho has seen 72,547 COVID-19 tests completed since the start of the pandemic statewide, with 1,756 of those new on Saturday. The latest percent-positive rate of the new test results, from the week of June 7-13, showed a drop to 2.3%; it was 3.7% the previous week.
Idaho reported 283 hospitalizations for COVID-19 thus far on Saturday, up by four from Friday.