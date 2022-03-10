Fifth-term state Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, announced today that he won’t seek reelection to the Idaho House. “I think it’s just time that I move on – 10 years is a long time,” said Youngblood, the current co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “I originally decided to do this because I thought it was giving back to the highest level of my home state, and I have enjoyed the work.”
He said he’s ready to spend more time with family, including grandchildren who are all now back living in the area, after his son’s retirement from the Air Force.
Youngblood said he’s endorsing Republicans Shaun Laughlin and Jason Knopp, both local firefighters, for the two House seats in his district; Youngblood is the only House incumbent in the newly redrawn District 23. “I’ve been telling people that the House is on fire so I had to go find two firemen to help put it out,” he joked. Youngblood said he worked with Laughlin on legislation related to firefighters, and was impressed.
A banker, Youngblood said he particularly wanted to praise his employer, the Bank of Idaho, for supporting him in his service in the Legislature. “I wish other major employers would provide the time for their employees who want to run,” he said. “We’ve got to have good people, and a lot of those people are full-time workers.”
Youngblood has served as JFAC co-chair for four years, and said it’s been a highlight of his legislative service. “It is without a doubt the busiest working committee of any committee in the Legislature,” he said. “We have 124 budget bills, we’re the only ones that come in towards the end of the session as early as 7:30 to meet. … We work our tails off with our folks.”
But he said his proudest accomplishment in his decade of legislative service was HCR 32, a resolution that authorized the placing of big, shiny block letter spelling out “IN GOD WE TRUST” in the House and Senate chambers, above the speaker’s and president’s desks. Youngblood underwrote the cost of the House installation.
“I hope it’s there forever,” he said.
