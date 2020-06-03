Idaho reported 57 news coronavirus cases today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and unlike other recent days that showed spikes, they weren’t concentrated in any particular county or area. Instead, 21 of Idaho’s 44 counties reported new cases, ranging from the far north to the Treasure Valley to the far east, each with anywhere from one to five apiece. That includes Blaine County, which hadn’t reported a single new case in the past week; it had two. There were five new infections reported among Idaho health care workers. No new deaths were reported today, with the statewide figure holding at 83.
Ada, Canyon and Jerome counties each reported five new cases. Cassia, Madison and Twin Falls counties each had four. Bannock, Bingham, and Minidoka counties each had three. The five counties with two new cases apiece were Benewah, Blaine, Caribou, Jefferson and Payette. The six counties reporting one new case apiece were Elmore, Fremont, Gooding, Kootenai, Nez Perce and Washington.
The figures include both confirmed and probable cases; 49 of the new cases were confirmed, meaning verified by test results, and eight probable, meaning they met the CDC definition that covers symptomatic people with epidemiological risk factors, chiefly household members of confirmed patients who have the same symptoms but aren’t tested.
The state’s total number of cases now comes to 2,990; and Health & Welfare estimates that 2,311 Idahoans have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. There's more info online here.