A major piece of Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative won support from lawmakers today, as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee unanimously endorsed a $50 million transfer from the state general fund to the Idaho Department of Water Resources’ water management fund in the current budget year. The water board plans to use the money to launch projects including a $74 million enlargement of Anderson Ranch Reservoir; a $28 million joint project with the U.S. Air Force to provide a new water supply for Mountain Home Air Force Base; and water recharge projects in the Upper Snake River Valley that could eventually have a total price tag of $60 million.
Jeff Raybould, Idaho Water Resources Board chair, told lawmakers that transfer will allow the water board to get moving on “very serious infrastructure projects.” Also on the list of potential projects, he said, are efforts involving Bear Lake and Ririe Reservoir; and work in the Palouse Basin “so that the residents of Moscow have an ongoing water supply.”
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, moved to approve the supplemental appropriation; Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the Senate JFAC co-chair, seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously, 17-0. The supplemental appropriation bill, which allows the money to be tapped in the current budget year rather than waiting for the new fiscal year to start July 1, still needs both House and Senate passage the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint budget committee.
The governor’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, unveiled in his State of the State and budget address to lawmakers at the start of this year’s legislative session, proposes tapping Idaho’s current big budget surplus to fund an array of infrastructure investments and tax cuts.
After today’s JFAC vote, the governor commented on Twitter, “Idaho's executive and legislative branches are in lockstep in our commitment to ensuring a sustainable water supply. We are equally committed to maintaining and improving water quality in Idaho’s rivers, lakes, and communities.”