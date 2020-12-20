Idaho Public Television, a member station of the Public Broadcasting Service, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of PBS this year, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, and its own long history of broadcasting in Idaho. For five decades, PBS has sought to educate, inform, inspire and entertain. That mission gave the American public iconic educational programs like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," inspirational ones like "Nova" and "Masterpiece Theater," and entertainment like "This Old House" and "The Great British Baking Show." PBS aired acclaimed dramas and documentaries, such as British ITV's "Downton Abbey" and Ken Burns' "Civil War." Along the way, it earned a reputation as the most trustworthy institution and news provider in the United States.
PBS isn't beloved by all; throughout its history public broadcasting in the U.S. has faced criticism for its financial support from states and the federal government.
Member stations are the heart of PBS. Local stations, like Idaho Public Television, produce the vast majority of PBS content, which is distributed throughout the country. Public television in Idaho existed before PBS, but the local station shares the PBS mothership's legacy and mission.
Today, Idaho Public Television's five channels reach nearly 100% of Idaho television households. Its local programs attempt to connect our culturally and geographically disparate state, while broader PBS content provides Idahoans a "window to the world," according to Ron Pisaneschi, Idaho Public Television's general manager.
