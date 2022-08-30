191210d2-8531 ednews file photo from Hour of Code 2019

Students at Garfield Elementary School in Boise participate during the school's Hour of Code celebration in 2019, in this file photo. Idaho's "Empowering Parents" grant program covers educational items ranging from computer hardware and software to instructional materials to tutoring services.

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho STEM Action Center

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Idaho Education News reports that, created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students program administered in 2020 by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible families may tap into the new round of funding to buy education-related items from an online marketplace, from computer hardware and software and instructional materials to tutoring services.

