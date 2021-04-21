The House Ways & Means Committee agenda for 2 p.m. today has just come out, and it shows five proposed bills up for introduction. Here's the list:
From Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, a proposal regarding "Legislative Session, Effective Dates"
From Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, a bill on "Public Education, Non-Discrimination"
From Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, one regarding, "Public Servants, Pecuniary Benefits"
Also from Skaug, a bill identified as being about "State Agencies"
And from House Rev & Tax Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, a bill regarding "Income Taxes, Rebate." An income tax rebate was part of the massive income tax cut bill that the House passed earlier and sent to the Senate, where it's been hanging on the Senate's amending order. Though a half-dozen amendments have been proposed to the bill, none have been taken up, and the Senate announced earlier today that it won't go into its amending order when it recovenes this afternoon at 2.
Ways & Means is set for 2 p.m. in room EW 05 of the Capitol; you can watch live here.