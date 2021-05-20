Five more Oregon counties have voted in favor of a movement to shift the state’s border and join Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker and Malheur counties voted Tuesday to urge their commissioners to support annexing to Idaho, a state more aligned with rural Oregonians’ political beliefs compared to the Democrat-dominated Oregon government.
Those five counties join two others, Union and Jefferson, which last year passed measures to support the movement.
“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon,” said Mike McCarter, president and founder of Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho, a 501c(4) nonprofit. “If Oregon really believes in liberal values such as self-determination, the Legislature won’t hold our counties captive against our will. If we’re allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well.”
McCarter told the Idaho Press the measures provide an “indication of what rural Oregonians are thinking.” The county-by-county measures have no legal leverage on the Oregon Legislature, McCarter said.
“It just passes the word up,” he said.
The Oregon Legislature, Idaho Legislature and U.S. Congress would need to approve the secession. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.