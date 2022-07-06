Fireworks exploded in green, red, purple and gold over the Treasure Valley on Monday night, leaving wisps of smoke to fade into the dying sunset, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. From a distance, The fireworks set off from Boise’s Ann Morrison Park seemed to stretch above the foothills. The Fourth of July celebrations also left behind fires over the weekend, according to multiple fire departments in the Treasure Valley.
“We had a total of 14 brush or grass fires, a couple dumpster fires, so 14 total that appear related to fireworks,” Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson said. “I would say this was … probably average for us, average for a Fourth of July.”
The 14 fires ranged from around 11:30 p.m. on Friday to around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Of the 14 fires, nine took place on Monday and early Tuesday.
There was no significant damage from any fire, Johnson said.
“I’ll say from observations, it seems like there was significant aerial fireworks last night in the city,” Johnson said.
State law allows vendors to sell aerial fireworks outside of cities, Johnson said, but it’s still illegal to set off the aerial fireworks.
“Obviously that doesn’t work. That’s a law that needs fixed,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’ve just been fighting and dealing with for years. As long as they’re sold here, people are going to light them off and create safety concerns.”
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.