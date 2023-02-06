Pedestrians make their way across Front Street at the Eighth Street crosswalk in downtown Boise on Friday. Despite four pedestrian fatalities in the Treasure Valley so far this year, the number of pedestrians hit by motor vehicles has been trending down since 2019.
Pedestrians make their way across Front Street at the Eighth Street crosswalk in downtown Boise on Friday. Despite four pedestrian fatalities in the Treasure Valley so far this year, the number of pedestrians hit by motor vehicles has been trending down since 2019.
Despite that, overall pedestrian-vehicle accidents are generally down in Boise since 2019, according to data obtained via a public records request, reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
“We have seen a downward trend,” said Kyle Wills, a Boise Police corporal assigned to the motorcycle traffic unit. “Every year, there are pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes in the city of Boise, just because we have a large population, lot of schools, and a lot of pedestrians, and a very vibrant downtown life.”
Wills attributed the decline in part to increased traffic enforcement patrols. He also said drivers in Boise know there are lots of pedestrians. The police department enforces violations by pedestrians and motorists, he said.
But the city has been fortunate to not have may fatal pedestrian crashes. He said in 2022, there were no fatal pedestrian-vehicle crashes in Boise.
The crashes tend to be spread out, Wills said, but police do see more in and around downtown and near schools.