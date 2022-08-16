Patriot Front Arrests (copy)

The Kootenai County Courthouse is shown Monday, July 18, 2022 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, when several of the 31 members of the Patriot Front white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event on June 11, 2022, were arraigned on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. More were arraigned on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

 AP/Ted S. Warren

Here's a news item from the Associated Press:

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Four more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments