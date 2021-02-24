The House has voted very narrowly – 35-33 – in favor of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed $3 million one-time boost to Idaho state park facilities as part of his “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative. There was no debate on the bill; Rep. Megan Blanksma asked if it was part of the governor’s initiative, and the House sponsor, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said yes, it was. The budget bill, HB 204, now moves to the Senate.
The boost for parks had earlier won unanimous support from the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, as it heard how Idaho park visitation has boomed during the pandemic.
The House then took up another piece of the governor's initiative, HB 205, which makes a $964,000 appropriation to the Idaho State Police within the current budget year, mostly for safety equipment. Again, Blanksma asked if it was part of "Building Idaho's Future." House Speaker Scott Bedke cautioned the House that they shouldn't ask questions to which they already know the answer. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, spoke in support of the supplemental appropriation, saying the Idaho State Police did it right by asking for the additional funds rather than writing more tickets to Idahoans, which is one of their dedicated funding sources. There was an objection to Chaney's debate; then it was vigorously defended by both Chaney and JFAC Co-Chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she thinks supplemental appropriations are a "shell game" designed to hide money; supplemental appropriations are the way the Legislature acts to authorize spending within the current budget year, rather than the next budget year, which starts July 1. In this case, previously appropriated funds are being reallocated.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, House sponsor of the bill, said, "I would just say that the supplemental money is not extra money. It’s money that was appropriated last year and my understanding is that yes, they will be able to spend this all in this year, because they have until July 1st to spend the money." The bill then passed, 43-25, and now heads to the Senate.
When Rep. Wendy Horman rose to present the next bill, HB 207, she said to laughter, "This is not part of 'Building Idaho's Future.'" Horman told the House, "This bill is actually a recission. We are taking money out of the state Tax Commission." That's because rent for the commission's office space at the state's Chinden campus has been lowered. "The Department of Administration made the decision to lower the rent by $6 a square foot. We are therefore taking back the difference and putting it back in the general fund," Horman said. That supplemental appropriation bill passed unanimously, 67-0, and the House recessed until 3 p.m.