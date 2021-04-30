In 2019, 36 Idaho workers lost their lives on the job, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek, according to a newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Idaho workplace fatalities were lower in 2019 than in 2018, but nationwide they were 2% higher. There were 13 deaths in Idaho in the private construction industry, according to the bureau — the highest number of fatalities in any industry in the state. The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had the second most workplace fatalities with 10 reported.
