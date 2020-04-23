Screenshot - Date of Onset chart

This chart, from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, shows COVID-19 cases in Idaho by date of onset of symptoms - not by the date the cases were reported, so it doesn't match the daily figures the state's been reporting on new cases each day. The chart runs through April 22, and is another way to look at Idaho's data.

 Screenshot

Idaho reported 34 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 1,838 statewide since the onset of the outbreak, and 54 deaths. That total includes 1,721 lab-confirmed and 115 classified as “probable,” which state officials say means they almost certainly had the virus, but weren’t tested; that category includes, for example, spouses who live with a victim who tested positive who displayed the same symptoms. Today’s statewide figures also show 226 cases among health care workers; and 822 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19.

All the state's deaths so far from COVID-19 have been in people age 50 or older. Ada County had the most deaths at 14, followed by Nez Perce County, 13; Twin Falls County, 11; Canyon County, 6; and Blaine County, 5. You can see more statistics at the state's official coronavirus website here; click on the link to the Tableau Dashboard.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

