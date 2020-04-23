Idaho reported 34 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 1,838 statewide since the onset of the outbreak, and 54 deaths. That total includes 1,721 lab-confirmed and 115 classified as “probable,” which state officials say means they almost certainly had the virus, but weren’t tested; that category includes, for example, spouses who live with a victim who tested positive who displayed the same symptoms. Today’s statewide figures also show 226 cases among health care workers; and 822 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19.
All the state's deaths so far from COVID-19 have been in people age 50 or older. Ada County had the most deaths at 14, followed by Nez Perce County, 13; Twin Falls County, 11; Canyon County, 6; and Blaine County, 5. You can see more statistics at the state's official coronavirus website here; click on the link to the Tableau Dashboard.