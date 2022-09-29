Three new state appointments have been announced this week: Alberto Gonzalez will replace Jeff Weak as the state’s chief of information technology services; Mountain Home attorney and Magistrate Judge Theodore J. Fleming has been appointed to a new 4th District judge position in Elmore County; and PERSI has named Richelle Sugiyama to replace Bob Maynard as chief investment officer when Maynard retires at the end of this month.
Gov. Brad Little announced his appointments of Gonzalez and Fleming. The state’s Office of Information Technology Services was created in 2018 to provide dedicated IT services and cybersecurity across state agencies; Weak, its first chief, accepted a private-sector position after five years in the state role, the governor’s office announced in a news release.
“I appreciate Jeff Weak for the tremendous job he did improving IT infrastructure, implementing cybersecurity protocols, and supporting our efforts to modernize IT services throughout state government, and we welcome Alberto Gonzalez to this important role,” Little said “Alberto brings extensive experience to the job, and I have confidence he will continue to strengthen cybersecurity and our state’s IT infrastructure.”
Gonzalez has been the administrator of Idaho Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles since 2017, and also worked for the state Department of Health and Welfare; he’s been with the state for 15 years. Previously, he worked for an international communication company for 14 years in a variety of leadership roles, the governor’s office said. He studied organizational behavior at the University of San Francisco.
