Three new state appointments have been announced this week: Alberto Gonzalez will replace Jeff Weak as the state’s chief of information technology services; Mountain Home attorney and Magistrate Judge Theodore J. Fleming has been appointed to a new 4th District judge position in Elmore County; and PERSI has named Richelle Sugiyama to replace Bob Maynard as chief investment officer when Maynard retires at the end of this month.

Gov. Brad Little announced his appointments of Gonzalez and Fleming. The state’s Office of Information Technology Services was created in 2018 to provide dedicated IT services and cybersecurity across state agencies; Weak, its first chief, accepted a private-sector position after five years in the state role, the governor’s office announced in a news release.

