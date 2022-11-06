Fall Colors Delayed (copy)

The fall colors at Ann Morrison Park are just starting to emerge south of downtown Boise in this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise is wiring up three of its downtown parks to Wifi to add connectivity for attendees at special events and anyone visiting the parks, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. By next fall, the City of Boise’s Parks and Recreation Department plans to have wireless internet up and running at Ann Morrison, Julia Davis and Cecil D. Andrus parks.

This will create permanent infrastructure for organizations holding events in the park and for visitors to the area to use for free. It will work similarly to the iFly Boise wireless network at the Boise Airport where anyone can access it and use at their convenience while visiting the city-owned building.


