Boise is wiring up three of its downtown parks to Wifi to add connectivity for attendees at special events and anyone visiting the parks, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. By next fall, the City of Boise’s Parks and Recreation Department plans to have wireless internet up and running at Ann Morrison, Julia Davis and Cecil D. Andrus parks.
This will create permanent infrastructure for organizations holding events in the park and for visitors to the area to use for free. It will work similarly to the iFly Boise wireless network at the Boise Airport where anyone can access it and use at their convenience while visiting the city-owned building.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said this program will help add to the resources available for parks and open the possibility for more amenities. He said in the past, the city had conversations about adding digital informational materials through a phone app or augmented reality, like the popular game Pokemon Go, to help visitors learn about the environment, but they didn’t want to implement the program unless anyone could use it, even if they didn’t have a data plan.
“It goes back several years where we’ve been having conversations with our IT team and other organizations with how we can overall make our parks more accessible to our public users,” Holloway said. “Both in terms of those visiting the park and how those events that are organized and happen weekly in those park locations as well and their ease and access to connectivity. It really came down to accessibility and creating a city for everyone means making our parks even more accessible as well.”
The city budgeted $2.3 million for the project, with all but $300,000 coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.