A 64-year-old Idaho inmate who was hospitalized with COVID-19 died Sunday night, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. The man, whose name was not released, was transported from the Idaho State Correctional Center near Kuna to a Boise hospital for treatment on Aug. 14. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:33 p.m. Sunday. It was the second death among Idaho prison inmates diagnosed with COVID-19. Meanwhile, one month after the first jail inmate tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Ada County Jail had more than 220 positive cases in the facility.
A total of 224 inmates had tested positive in the past month, according to a Friday post on the Ada County Sheriff’s blog. Of those, 150 had completed quarantine and no longer needed COVID-19 precautions, or they had been released. The jail’s first case was a woman who complained of a loss of taste and smell, according to the blog post. Since then, inmates have been tested and tested again in various housing units within the facility.
You can read our full stories here and here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press.