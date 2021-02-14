A Sandpoint, Idaho, man was arrested Friday morning by the FBI following an investigation into his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, at least the second Idahoan to be arrested in connection with the events, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Kip Hill. Michael Pope, 32, faces seven federal charges that include disorderly conduct and disruption of official proceedings, according to a news release by the bureau.
He is one of dozens of people across the country charged with federal crimes following the violent protest that occurred the same day Congress was meeting to authorize the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Pope appeared virtually before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale on Friday afternoon. Federal prosecutors did not ask that he be held in detention on the charges, two of which are felonies. He was released pending further hearings.
Previously, Boise’s Josiah Colt was arrested and charged, after climbing and dropping down into the Senate chamber from the upper gallery during the riot and posting photos of himself in Vice President Mike Pence's seat there.
Pope’s brother, William, was previously arrested in Kansas on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, according to the FBI news release.
