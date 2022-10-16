In the latest installment of my series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures in Idaho, I write about the 2nd Congressional District race, in which longtime GOP incumbent Mike Simpson is seeking a 13th term in the U.S. House, and facing a challenge from Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby making her first run for office.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. And here are links to the other stories in the series that have run thus far:
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT RACE, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert are facing off to be Idaho's next state superintendent of public instruction.
THE SENATE RACE, in which longtime U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo faces four challengers on the November ballot: Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls; independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle; Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello; and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene.
GOVERNOR'S RACE, in which incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little faces Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party hopeful Chantyrose Davison.
ATTORNEY GENERAL, in which Republican Raul Labrador and Democratic nominee and former independent Tom Arkoosh are facing off, after Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the primary.
STATE CONTROLLER, in which incumbent Controller Brandon Woolf is seeking a third term, and both the Democratic and Constitution Party nominees are placeholders who haven't campaigned.
STATE TREASURER, in which first-term GOP incumbent Treasurer Julie Ellsworth faces Democratic challenger Deborah Silver.
Still to come in the series: Next Sunday, the 1st District congressional race, and the following Sunday, SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to let the Idaho Legislature call itself into special session.
