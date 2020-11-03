Aaron Swisher, the Democratic candidate for Idaho’s 2nd District congressional seat, said it’s been a tough year for him to campaign, between the COVID-19 pandemic and his wife being diagnosed with breast cancer in late February; she’s recovering. “She’s doing great,” he said.
“I’m honored to be able to run as a Democrat here in Idaho. I know it’s an uphill battle,” Swisher said. He’s challenging GOP Rep. Mike Simpson, who’s seeking a 12th term in the House.
Swisher said he’s been hearing from Republicans that “the far right has gone way off the edge and we’re not willing to go with them.”
“We cannot keep going down the road that we are going down as a nation,” he said. “We have to pull people together.”