A second Black woman was pinned to the ground by a Tom Grainey’s Sporting Pub bouncer, arrested by police and charged with battery, after the bouncer claimed she assaulted him, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The battery charge was dropped, however, and now the woman plans to file a civil charge against the bouncer.
Shaianne Symonette, 21, was arrested by Boise Police officers on April 30, after a Tom Grainey’s bouncer, Esra Mullner, told officers that she pushed and tried to hit him when he denied Symonette entry to the bar for over-intoxication. Meanwhile, Symonette, a Boise State University student at the time, denies that she struck Mullner and that she was overly intoxicated — she said she had two drinks. The Boise City Attorney’s office agreed to ask a judge to dismiss the charge, a misdemeanor, against Symonette. She plans to file a civil suit against Mullner, said her mother, Michelle Symonette.
Michelle Symonette contacted the Idaho Press after reading an article reporting a similar altercation that involved a Tom Grainey’s bouncer using force to make a citizen’s arrest. On May 27, Alexi John, 23, was denied entry to Tom Grainey’s and a verbal altercation with a male bouncer ensued. When the altercation escalated John was “slammed onto the pavement” by the bouncer, John said in an Instagram post.
Repeated attempts to reach the owner of Tom Grainey’s for comment were unsuccessful.
Michelle Symonette said the incident was “traumatic” and took an “emotional toll” on her daughter. She accused the bar of hiring “thugs.” In 2017, Mullner was court-martialed by the U.S. Marine Corps in California, according to online records. He was convicted of assault and sentenced to confinement along with a bad-conduct discharge.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.