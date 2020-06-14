The Canyon County Jail saw its inmate numbers drop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The facility, known for its overcrowding issues, had been consistently over the recommended 80% capacity in the earlier part of the year, reaching as high as 97% in February.
But since mid-March, that percentage has continued to decline, and it has operated at an average of 60-65% capacity for the last several weeks, according to the county’s online jail statistics website. On Friday, it was at just over 64% capacity with 336 inmates — 275 men and 61 women.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue believes the decrease could be related to several things, including deputies and other law enforcement officers in Canyon County exercising more discretion when making arrests in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.