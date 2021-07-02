Dr. Scott Lewis, a developmental optometrist who owns Focus Vision Therapy Center in Eagle, faced a number of challenges related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Chief among them was devising a way to deliver hands-on vision therapy — his “entire business model” — without putting patients and staff at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Nobody knew what to expect,” Lewis said.
Then, starting in March of last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a series of executive orders lifting administrative rules that prevented some health care providers, including Focus Vision Therapy Center, from offering telehealth services. Lewis got to work researching tools to provide services remotely in a way that was “sufficient and adequate and to the same level that we were doing in office.”
The pandemic forced businesses, both small and large, to adapt, Suppe writes. It devastated some that were unprepared, unable or unwilling to change. But for those businesses that survived, the pandemic introduced new ways of doing business, and it changed clients’ and customers’ expectations and behaviors, creating new pathways in the network between sellers and buyers.
