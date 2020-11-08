Voters in two Oregon counties on Tuesday cast ballots in support of seceding from Oregon and joining Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The ballot measures, which require county commissioners to consider moving the border, passed in Union and Jefferson counties by 52% and 51%, respectively; while similar ballot measures failed in Wallowa and Douglas counties.
A group called Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho is spearheading the effort to secede Oregon’s rural counties from the rest of the state and join Idaho. Signatures are being collected for proposed ballot measures in 11 counties ahead of the May 2021 election. If voters support secession, the moves would have to be approved by both Oregon and Idaho state legislatures and the U.S. Congress to actually happen.
