The Senate advanced two major bills to limit the governor’s emergency powers on Friday, and budget writers held hearings on proposals for spending hundreds of millions in federal coronavirus aid.
Meanwhile in the House, two election bills were amended to add controversial provisions, and dissenters within the GOP caucus objected to interim committee plans.
“We’re just at that part of the session when we’re finishing things up,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said after the House finally adjourned, so far behind schedule that a planned GOP caucus was pushed off to early Monday morning. “Things that seem very clear to one are not clear to others. I will continue to urge tolerance and respect between the members, and I think for the most part we’ve seen that.”
The two emergency powers bills, which expand the role of the Legislature in disaster emergencies and trim the powers of the governor, have been a focus for lawmakers throughout the session, but both bills have gone through numerous changes and versions.
The final version of one, SB 1136aa, won final passage in the Senate on Friday on a 28-7 party-line vote with no debate, and now heads to the governor’s desk. Like the other bill, HB 135aa, it is co-sponsored by all four members of the GOP leadership in each house. That bill had earlier passed the Senate on a 27-7 vote with one absent; it returned for Senate concurrence in House amendments to the wording.
Both bills limit the governor’s emergency powers and give the Legislature an increased role; SB 1136aa addresses “extreme peril” declarations caused by enemy attack, terrorism or insurrection; while HB 135aa addresses disaster emergencies in general. Neither changes the powers of local cities. Both limit emergency declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them, though declarations could continue longer than that for the sole purpose of receiving federal disaster aid.
“I think we have a very reasoned approach for the state of Idaho,” Bedke said. “The underlying statutes upon which the executive branch relied this summer were 60 years old and had never really been stress-tested. The Legislature came frustrated, and reflected the frustration that was out there.”
“And then we started talking,” he said. “I think the legislative responses embedded in 1136 and 135 were tempered immensely from what they would’ve been in January.”
