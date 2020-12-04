Two influential Idaho women lawmakers lost their committee leadership posts Friday, after unsuccessfully challenging the House’s longtime top GOP leaders. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, lost her chairmanship of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee after her unsuccessful bid to oust Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. And Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, lost her vice-chairmanship of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after she ran unsuccessfully for speaker of the House against longtime speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Meanwhile, two Treasure Valley lawmakers took over new committee chairmanships, with Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, named the new chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, the same panel his father Ron Crane chaired in the 1990s; and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, named the new Senate Transportation Committee chair.
It’s not uncommon for lawmakers who make unsuccessful runs for leadership to lose committee posts or choice assignments. Bedke, who made both calls, said, “The chairs and vice-chairs are in my leadership team. They are trusted advisers.. … And I’ve got to be able to work with that group and trust that group. So that’s what motivates that.”
Horman, who plays a key role on JFAC as the lead crafter of the public school budget each year, will still serve on the joint committee. “She’s a good budgeter, and the members of the House trust her in her subject area,” Bedke said.
Horman said, “I knew it was a steep mountain to climb, and I knew there was a risk that would happen because it’s happened in the past. But I’m really pleased to have still been assigned to serve on JFAC, and I look forward to doing what I always do.”
Boyle said only, “I have no comment. You can talk to someone else.”
