Voters selected three new trustees for the College of Western Idaho, creating a board comprised of all women, write Idaho Press reporters Erin Bamer and Rachel Spacek. Two CWI trustees, including one of the community college's founding board members, lost their reelection bids Tuesday, paving the way for two new younger board members.
C.A. “Skip” Smyser lost his seat in Zone 1 to Samantha Guerrero, who earned 55.2% of the vote in Ada and Canyon counties, and Mary "M.C." Niland lost in Zone 3 to April Baylon-Mendoza, who received 51.3% of the votes.
In Zone 5, retiring state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb of Boise ran unopposed for the seat held by outgoing trustee Mark Dunham.
The incoming board is made up of all women; three of them are women of color. You can read Bamer and Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.