...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1st CD RACE: Fulcher faces two challengers in reelection bid; latest in my election series...
In the latest installment in my election series, I profile the race for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat this fall, in which two-term GOP incumbent Russ Fulcher faces a challenge from Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian hopeful Darian Drake of Post Falls.
Fulcher has staked out his ground as a hard-line conservative and Trump supporter in his first two terms representing Idaho in Congress; he's refused to seek funding for Idaho projects, like his fellow GOP Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents Idaho's 2nd District, has done with great success.
Fulcher calls such funds “pet-project spending.”
Peterson says, “What Russ Fulcher has done with his position over the last four years is unacceptable to me and the people of Idaho." She says she wants to "remind people what government is supposed to be."
Drake, who just became the Libertarian nominee for the seat in September, when previous two-time nominee Joe Evans withdrew amid a split in the Idaho Libertarian Party, says he favors term limits for Congress because “they’re leeches,” and says, "average joes off the street can do this.'
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Here are links to the previous articles in the series:
2ND CD RACE, in which longtime GOP Rep. Mike Simpson is seeking a 13th term in the U.S. House, and facing a challenge from Democrat Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby making her first run for office.
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT RACE, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert are facing off to be Idaho's next state superintendent of public instruction.
THE SENATE RACE, in which longtime U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo faces four challengers on the November ballot: Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls; independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle; Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello; and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene.
GOVERNOR'S RACE, in which incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little faces Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party hopeful Chantyrose Davison.
ATTORNEY GENERAL, in which Republican Raul Labrador and Democratic nominee and former independent Tom Arkoosh are facing off, after Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the primary.
STATE CONTROLLER, in which incumbent Controller Brandon Woolf is seeking a third term, and both the Democratic and Constitution Party nominees are placeholders who haven't campaigned.
STATE TREASURER, in which first-term GOP incumbent Treasurer Julie Ellsworth faces Democratic challenger Deborah Silver.