In the latest installment in my election series, I profile the race for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat this fall, in which two-term GOP incumbent Russ Fulcher faces a challenge from Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian hopeful Darian Drake of Post Falls.

Fulcher has staked out his ground as a hard-line conservative and Trump supporter in his first two terms representing Idaho in Congress; he's refused to seek funding for Idaho projects, like his fellow GOP Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents Idaho's 2nd District, has done with great success.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

