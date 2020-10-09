First-term GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher and his two challengers addressed issues ranging from the federal response to COVID-19 to health care, immigration, the state of the country and President Trump on the "Idaho Debates" tonight. Fulcher declared that he has full faith in President Trump’s ability to lead the country. “I think that we’re in good hands,” he said. “But no question, we’re in trying times.”
Democratic challenger Rudy Soto of Nampa said, “I think that there’s a legitimate question whether because of all the different medications and all that he’s taking, whether he’s mentally stable. When he’s having Secret Service agents have to suit up fully and put themselves at risk to drive around in a car and wave at people, there are some serious questions there.”
Joe Evans, the Libertarian candidate, said, “President Trump may not be the best president we’ve ever had, but at the same time I don’t think he’s been the worst either. I think that he’s been saddled with a Congress that has been combative and has prevented an awful lot of the opportunities that he’s expressed interest in creating for the United States. But you know, I won’t say anything bad about the man right now.”
The 90-minute program, which aired statewide on Idaho Public Television and is also now available to watch online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates, had a modified format this year due to COVID-19. Instead of an in-person, live debate, each candidate was asked the same questions via video teleconferencing, and the answers were spliced together so viewers could compare them.
Moderator Marcia Franklin, who noted that that meant the candidates didn’t hear each other’s answers and so couldn’t give direct rebuttals, told the audience, “Even though this wasn’t a traditional debate, I hope you feel more informed about your choices, and I encourage you to vote on Nov. 3.”
