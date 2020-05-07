Tonight at 8:30 p.m., the two Democratic candidates vying for the nomination to challenge 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rudy Soto of Nampa and Staniela Nikolova of Moscow, will appear in the "Idaho Debates" on Idaho Public Television. The program will be broadcast statewide. Due to the coronavirus, the format varies from traditional debates, in that each candidate was interviewed remotely by host Melissa Davlin, and responded to a series of identical questions; their answers then will be spliced together so viewers can compare.
After the program airs, it will be viewable online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates. The Idaho Debates are sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the Idaho League of Women Voters, the University of Idaho McClure Center, the Idaho State University Department of Political Science, and the Boise State University School of Public Service. They are a decades-long tradition in Idaho election contests.