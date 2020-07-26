Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts has called off a meeting with Black Lives Matter Boise representatives planned for Friday after she says the group alluded to vandalizing the prosecutor’s office if their demands were not met, KTVB-TV reports. “We agreed to meet in good faith because as members of the community and in our roles as representatives thereof, we want to hear the views and voices of community members,” the prosecutor’s office posted on Facebook. “However, we cannot allow our professional decisions to be the result of bullying or intimidation.”
At issue is a social media post on the BLM Boise Instagram account, which references recent destruction at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office by demonstrators protesting the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, who was shot and killed by Salt Lake Police officers in May. You can read the full story here online from our news partner KTVB, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.