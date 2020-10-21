At one polling place in Ada County on Election Day, poll workers will look a bit different than they ever have before, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Firefighters and paramedics wearing gowns, N95 masks and gloves will be the ones helping voters through the process and getting their ballots shipshape. This special, outdoor polling place is designed to ensure that residents with COVID-19 can still vote on Election Day.
"You can't just delay Election Day," Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said.
There's an 11-day window between the cutoff to request an absentee ballot (Oct. 23) and Election Day, Nov. 3. If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 during that time, McGrane wants to make sure they can still cast a ballot.
