Since Monday, state officials have confirmed 904 new cases of COVID-19 in Ada and Canyon Counties. On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 5,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, which included 171 new cases announced that day. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

