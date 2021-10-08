Mylers

The family of Charles C. Myler faced tragedy when Charles’ eldest son lost his own son to the Spanish flu, the first Pocatello death, and Charles himself died of the same flu a month later.

As I continue to catch up on the news I missed while I was out over the past two weeks, here's a good read from last Sunday's Idaho Press that I highly recommend: Reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis' look at how Idaho, and Canyon County specifically, based on local records, weathered the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and how that compares to today's situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas and New Years were quiet affairs in Nampa in 1918, since the influenza ban prevented any public gatherings, Komatsoulis writes.

Nowadays, during the second major pandemic in the last century, Idaho is anything but quiet. People have protested outside a hospital in North Idaho as patients die inside during a Crisis Standards of Care situation, the first in state history. There were similar disagreements and conflicts during the previous pandemic, however, the state faces new challenges now, experts said.

Almost 103 years ago, Idaho’s Spanish flu response began similarly to March 2020. Restrictions were put in place.

“That there is some fear of the Spanish influenza becoming epidemic in Idaho is shown by the fact that the State Board of Health held a (meeting) in Boise Tuesday,” read the Nampa Leader-Herald on Oct. 11, 1918. “And after (considering) the matter decided to close all places of public meeting against schools.”

 You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look back at last Sunday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

