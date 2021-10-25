Eighteen Treasure Valley employers have been recognized as the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces of 2021, in an eight-month collaboration between the Idaho Press and national business research firm Energage, and you may not have heard of some of the winning firms. The top winners: Lovevery, an early-childhood products firm based in Boise with 156 Treasure Valley employees that has offices on three continents, which took top honors in the mid-sized workplaces category; and Capital Auto Loan, a Meridian-based company with 35 Treasure Valley employees that has also expanded into Utah and Montana, and won the top recognition in the small-sized workplaces category.
The project started with nominations sought by news articles and promotions from the Idaho Press back in March, and 1,308 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take a scientific survey about how they rate their workplace culture.
“Work in America has changed drastically over the past few years, and great employers have adapted to these changes in some innovative and creative ways,” said Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison. “This inaugural edition of the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces features 18 local companies that deserve special recognition for their successful efforts to improve their company cultures during one of the most challenging times in recent history for any organization to maintain a positive and productive work environment.”
Any organization with at least 35 Treasure Valley employees was eligible to participate; they could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental, and there was no charge to take part. Combined, the companies surveyed employ 3,561 people in the Treasure Valley. More than 2,200 of those employees responded to the surveys.
The results were published in a special section in today’s Sunday/Monday Idaho Press, and provide an interesting look at the top companies and how they approach their work, employee engagement and company culture. In the mid-sized workplaces category, Granite Excavation Inc. took second place; and Healthwise Incorporated took third.
In the small-sized workplaces category, ClickBank, an e-commerce platform with customers across 200 countries, took second; and High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian took third.
The project also showcased two company CEOs from the honored firms, both women: Jessica Rolph, co-founder and CEO of Lovevery, and Wendy Edlwards, president and CEO at Clarity Credit Union in Meridian. It also includes columns and tips from Energage on coping with today’s workplace environment, at a time when pandemic-driven employee burnout and fatigue have been leading to what researchers are calling a “Great Resignation,” as dissatisfied workers in the U.S. and around the world leave their jobs.
“This couldn’t come at a worse time, as many industries are struggling to find employees to fill current openings and customer service has been hit hard,” writes Energage’s Greg Barnett, an industrial and organizational psychologist who is the firm’s “chief people scientist.” The key, he says, is to “get employee engagement back on track.”
You can read more here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday Idaho Press and check out the special section.