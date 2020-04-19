In bracing for funding cuts and holdbacks from the state, the Kuna School District is furloughing 145 classified employees until the end of the academic year, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. Workers in food service, busing and school safety are among those being furloughed, along with attendance clerks, classroom aides, receptionists and secretaries. The temporary furlough doesn’t apply to teachers and administrators as they teach online and manage the shift to distance learning.
The staff now on furlough serve students and other staff members when they’re physically present in school buildings.
“We’ve found that our classified staffing needs at this time of closure are similar to when school is out for summer or holiday and spring breaks and students and teachers are gone,” said district spokeswoman Allison Westfall. The district is using furloughs so that staff can return to work should school doors reopen, but administrators are planning for employees to be out until next August when in-person classes are expected and hoped to resume. Some will return earlier in late June and July as work is available.
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.