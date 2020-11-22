The attorneys general of 14 Republican states have filed a brief supporting an Idaho law that bars transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The “friend of the court” brief, which was written by the office of Nebraska Attorney General Douglas Peterson, argues that states are legally allowed to draw distinctions based on sex and urges the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Idaho U.S. District Judge David Nye’s August injunction that bars enforcement of HB 500 while the case works its way through the courts.
The states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia also signed onto the brief.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the progressive feminist group Legal Voice are suing to overturn the law. Also called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, it passed this year and was supposed to take effect on July 1, but Nye barred its enforcement in August as the case works its way through the courts, writing in his order that the plaintiffs are “likely to succeed in establishing the act is unconstitutional as currently written.”
The states’ brief is one of six friend of the court briefs supporting the law filed with the Ninth Circuit on Friday. The others were from the Women’s Liberation Front and the Women’s Human Rights Campaign, both of which are part of the minority of feminist groups that are critical of the concept of gender identity; six women athletes and four doctors who support the law; and Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr came out in favor of the law in June.
