Twelve Vallivue Middle School staff members will be quarantined for 14 days following a possible exposure to COVID-19 during a district meeting; they will miss the first days of school, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The 12 staff members participated in a Child Study Team meeting at Vallivue Middle School on Aug. 13, according to Superintendent Pat Charlton. One staff member tested positive for the virus following the meeting.
“It was a mistake to hold a large meeting in a room that did not allow for adequate social distancing,” Charlton said in an email to the Idaho Press.
Special education teachers, a school psychologist, counselors, parents and an administrator were possibly exposed, said Charlton. He said, “the room was not large enough to allow for everyone to be more than six feet away from each other.”
