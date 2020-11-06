Twelve more House members will get offices on the first floor of the Capitol for the coming 2021 legislative session, House Speaker Scott Bedke told the Legislative Council this afternoon. This is separate from the court fight between the Legislature and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth over the first-floor space in the Capitol where she now has many of her staff offices, which the House wants to convert into offices for House members. Both sides have been fighting in court over that; the Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on Jan. 13.
The 12 new office spaces are available because the Legislative Audits Division, which already is under the Legislature’s control, has moved out of the first floor of the Capitol to office space across the street, Bedke said. “This is quality square footage over there, and they seem to be well-adapted and happy to be there,” he said. “So that freed up the equivalent of about 12 offices in what was the Audits Division on the 1st floor.”
Most of the 70 House members, unless they’re committee chairs or members of leadership, have only cubicle space in the basement of the Capitol rather than private offices, something the House GOP leadership has been trying to change for several years now.
Bedke said, “There’s very little if any money that needs to be expended there, to just have legislators move in this coming session. So we’ll distribute them in our normal way, through the seniority system. And some are really nice; and some are better than others. It will allow us to free up some room in what is affectionately called ‘The Pit’ by our members,” he said, “so those 12 positions down there will be repurposed. So we’re moving in the right direction.”
All senators already have private offices in the Capitol.