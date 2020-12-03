All but one of Idaho’s 105 state legislators gathered in person at the state Capitol on Thursday for an organizational session, with no mask requirements or social distancing rules, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit an alarming peak in the state. “I don’t believe in mandating those types of measures,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said Thursday afternoon. “The Legislature is made up of responsible adults that understand the situation, and it’s on them to take the measures that they see fit.”
The one member who was missing, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, was home, infected with COVID-19. “I am on Day 9 right now,” he said Thursday, with symptoms including a dry cough, aches and fatigue. He said, “My preference would be that masks would be required.”
Idaho is currently under a modified Stage 2 health order from the governor, which prohibits in-person public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, a stricture that includes government meetings. However, the state Legislature, as a separate branch of government, sets its own rules for its operations within its chambers.
On Thursday, as lawmakers gathered to elect leaders, select seats in the House and Senate chambers and begin determining committee chairmanships and assignments, most chose not to wear masks, especially majority Republicans. And many disregarded social distancing, gathering closely together to talk when they weren’t in session, shaking hands and thumping each other on the backs in greeting.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I am really, really concerned for our health, and would be surprised if all emerge from today without at least somebody contracting COVID from this very organizing session.”
This week’s White House report on COVID-19 in Idaho, which was issued on Nov. 29, says that the virus has gotten so bad in Idaho that the state now has the highest test-positivity rate in the nation, it’s in the “red zone” for new cases, and the CDC recommends, “If you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health.”
