...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle Wash., prays with a cross in her hand, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, outside of the home where four fellow students were recently murdered. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked for several years.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.
Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Authorities gave no indication that they’re any closer to making an arrest, but they did stress that they continue processing forensic evidence gathered from the home where the students were killed.
“We continue moving forward to understand why this occurred in our community,” said Police Chief James Fry.
The killings stunned bucolic Moscow, a college town and agricultural center that got its first Target store last year. The city, population of 26,000, is surrounded by rolling wheat and bean fields and had not seen a homicide since 2015.
The victims were housemates Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.
Police said Tuesday they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one. They also have knocked down rumors about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case.
