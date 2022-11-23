Four Dead University of Idaho

University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle Wash., prays with a cross in her hand, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho, outside of the home where four fellow students were recently murdered. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked for several years.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP

Here's a news item from the Associated Press:

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.


