More than a year has passed since Idaho became the only state in the country in which police officers can’t make warrantless arrests for misdemeanor domestic violence unless they witness the crime in person, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Olivia Heersink. That development is the result of a June 2019 decision by the Idaho Supreme Court in the case of State v. Clarke, which bans warrantless arrests for any misdemeanor charge unless an officer sees the crime, even if there is probable cause. The ruling meant police had to make a tectonic shift in the way they’ve been dealing with domestic violence situations for roughly 30 years.
