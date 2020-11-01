Boise State University administrators and instructors are working through details of a $1.1 million faculty furlough plan, reports Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. For the state’s largest university, faculty furloughs are the latest reflection of hard times caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Boise State lost $15 million in revenues, due to canceled events and refunds on student room and board. The athletic department will take a multimillion dollar hit from an abbreviated — and possibly fan-free — football season. State budget cuts total about $10 million. Boise State spent about $8 million to get ready to reopen for fall.
Boise State hasn’t had to furlough faculty in at least 20 years. While the long-term goal is to preserve teaching jobs, interim provost Tony Roark also says the move creates one more time crunch for professors who routinely work 50- to 60-hour weeks.
“I can’t argue with them,” Roark said this week. “They’ve been asked to do a lot … (and) their frustration is understandable.”
Some parts of the plan are set, Richert writes. The furloughs will apply to all faculty working on nine- to 11-month contracts. And much like the staff furloughs Boise State imposed in the spring, higher-paid instructors will take more of a hit. Instructors making $40,000 to $74,999 would take the equivalent of four days’ unpaid furlough. Instructors making more than $150,000 would take 10 furlough days.
The logistics and the timetable are still up in the air. It’s unclear when the furloughs will start, how long they will be in effect, or how instructors will schedule the downtime. Faculty might take time off in blocks, such as four hours at a time.
One non-negotiable item: Furloughs aren’t supposed to cut into instruction. For example, instructors can’t call off classes in order to take time off.
Amy Vecchione, a Boise State associate professor and president of the Faculty Senate, says she is hearing two recurring concerns from faculty: time management and timing. As instructors think about how they will juggle their downtime, they’re wondering why they’re being asked to take unpaid time when the state is projecting a surplus of more than $500 million. Faculty would like to have more of a discussion about budget options, Vecchione said.
You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.