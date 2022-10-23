Anywhere else things might have gone sideways, but a crisis not long ago at the Boise Centre ended up sparking innovation – and even a new trademark, “WOWgistics.”
Not that things didn’t get heated: The head of food and beverages walked in one day and demanded major changes after the operations crew had already set up a full room for guests. Then it happened again.
“It was causing a lot of friction,” Executive Director Patrick "Pat" Rice said. It took a little time for the operations side to realize the food and beverages supervisor wasn’t trying to be obnoxious: He was manifesting a passion for guest service, Rice recalled.
From that episode came not just new collaboration but also a unique logistics training program that gives the “wow” Rice credits for guest scores that regularly range between 4.8 and 4.9 out of 5.
One of the center’s board members was skeptical of the numbers until Rice produced a stack of comment cards.
“What you see is what you get,” he said, “and we take a very high level of personal responsibility and accountability.”
It’s no wonder turnover is low at the Boise Centre. The organization is flexible with scheduling, Rice said, and it pays well because it wants the best employees.
Some come from Boise State University – students who appreciate the flexible scheduling and, as Rice points out, the popular benefit of hot meals prepared by in-house culinary staff.
Workers also know they’re being listened to, which helps sustain morale. During a recent job fair, employees put together TikTok videos management wouldn’t have thought to do but welcomed and embraced the work.
“We really try to listen to the employees,” Rice said. “I mean, all of us.”
During the pandemic, the Boise Centre had to let go of valued employees and put people on furlough. It did what it could to hold on full-time to 26 managers who kept busy mopping floors, cleaning toilets and painting.
“We did everything we could,” Rice said, “to make sure this facility was 100 percent ready to go when the opportunity arose” to reopen.
That time finally came, and when it did, all but about three people on furlough agreed to come back to work.
“That’s not about me,” Rice said. “That is about the facility we have and the culture that we surround ourselves with.”
The Boise Centre puts in $2-3 million per year in capital improvements, and it shows. The bathrooms, carpets, wifi — all are top-shelf signs of services afforded to guests that sometimes include senior tech and medical researchers from around the world.
Alex Finney started with the organization in summer 2010 as a server in the food and beverage department. He started at Boise State about the same time and still remembers the energy in the room when, on his first day of work, he helped staff a dinner for more than 1,000 guests.
After about six months he moved over to the operations department, setting up, maintaining and tearing down events. It gave him the opportunity to meet hundreds of clients, community leaders and volunteers.
Finney was promoted in the spring of 2012 to operations supervisor, a position he held until 2017, when he graduated and quit to go work at the Boise Metro Chamber. But last year, while volunteering with a local group, he was back at the Boise Centre chatting with a staffer who mentioned the organization was looking for help.
“I then decided to go back,” he said by email, “to help an organization that has done so much for me and help pay for school.” He expects to finish work soon on a graduate degree.
Finney described WOWgistics as blending the “wow” behind creative audio-visual designs with the work of highly rated food and beverage professionals.
“Other than Southwest Airlines' ‘Transfarency,’ I cannot think of another company/organization that has a trademarked term that doubles as a code of conduct and company culture,” Finney said.